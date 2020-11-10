Virus roundup … 

• Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to rise in Louisiana today, climbing to 684 patients. The state health department also reported 1,307 new cases of virus, which it says is partly due to an increase in testing.

• Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar predicted today that there would be enough COVID-19 vaccine for general public vaccination campaigns by spring 2021. In an appearance on the TODAY show, Azar outlined what he said would be the distribution schedule for Pfizer’s and other companies’ experimental vaccines, none of which are approved.

• With global coronavirus cases rising, many countries are now requiring negative coronavirus test results for entry, but getting a test in time can be difficult for travelers. So it may have been only a matter of time before a black-market option emerged: counterfeit test results. The practice of forging or purchasing fake results has surfaced in destinations around the world, with instances of manipulated negatives in Brazil, France and the United Kingdom, according to The Washington Post.

