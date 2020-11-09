Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana Department of Health today reported 380 new COVID-19 cases as the state’s infection rate holds steady. The new cases bring Louisiana’s total to 188,352 since March.

• East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William “Beau” Clark today published on his Facebook page that there were just three new COVID-19 deaths in the parish over the past week.

• Despite Trump administration efforts to erect a protective shield around nursing homes, coronavirus cases are surging within facilities in states hard hit by the latest onslaught of COVID-19. An analysis of federal data from 20 states for The Associated Press finds that new weekly cases among residents rose nearly four-fold from the end of May to late October, from 1,083 to 4,274

• Federal regulators are requiring Zoom to strengthen its security in a proposed settlement of allegations that the video conferencing service misled users about its level of security for meetings.

