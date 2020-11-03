Virus roundup …

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,150 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths from the virus today.

• Major hotel operators such as Marriott International Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corp. are dipping their toes into the personal-office business as people grow bored of working in isolation at home. Some hotels are promoting day passes at reduced rates while others offer longer-term packages for seven days or more that waive resort fees or include a complimentary second room for guests’ children, The Wall Street Journal reports.

• The cruise industry has jettisoned hopes of restarting operations this year. Days after both Carnival and Norwegian extended a halt on cruises through the end of the year, the group that represents cruise lines with 95% of global ocean-going capacity said Tuesday that its members have agreed to extend the suspension of U.S. sailing operations for the rest of 2020.

