Virus roundup …  

• The Louisiana Department of Health today reported 885 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths from the virus.

• Amazon plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers in the U.S. and Canada heading into the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays ahead of an expected surge in online orders, according to The Wall Street Journal. The e-commerce giant today said the seasonal workers would pack and deliver items, among other roles, during the holiday shopping rush. The additions build on the company’s hiring spree this year.

• The airline industry’s latest study says flying during the coronavirus pandemic is less risky than eating out or grocery shopping, but a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a seven-hour flight to Ireland is raising renewed concerns about in-flight transmission. A 187-page study by Harvard scientists released today concludes that air travel “is as safe as or substantially safer than the routine activities people undertake during these times.” The study points to the ventilation systems on planes that refresh the air every two to three minutes, and new measures including heavy-duty disinfecting, strict face mask enforcement and social distancing during boarding and deplaning. USA Today has the full story.

• Antibodies against the coronavirus fell as people recovered from COVID-19, according to the findings of a major U.K. study, potentially dealing a blow to those pushing for so-called herd immunity, CNBC reports. Analysis of finger-prick tests carried out at home found that rather than people building immunity over time the number of people with antibodies that can fight COVID-19 declined roughly 26%.

