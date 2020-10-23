Virus roundup …

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 696 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the statewide total to 178,870 since March. There were also 21 additional deaths reported.

• Americans of all political stripes overwhelmingly support the use of masks as a public health measure and say they wear them whenever they’re in public. However, there are significant differences in mask-use rates at the state level and new data from Carnegie Mellon’s CovidCast, an academic project tracking real-time coronavirus statistics, yields a particularly vivid illustration of how mask usage rates can impact COVID-19 infection trends. See the report here.

• The U.S. reported more than 71,600 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, approaching a record number of daily infections set in late July as the outbreak takes root across the Midwest and hospitalizations rise. COVID-19 cases are now growing “really in all parts of the country,” with particularly high transmission rates in the Midwest, says Jay Butler, the CDC’s deputy director for infectious diseases, CNBC reports.

