Virus roundup …  

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 744 new COVID-19 cases today and 12 additional deaths from the virus. Meanwhile, hospitalizations and ventilator use due to the virus have risen to 608 and 68 patients, respectively.

• Reopened schools generally have not experienced large coronavirus outbreaks, an early sign that they may not be the super-spreaders some experts had feared, Axios reports. In a Brown University study of about 227,000 students in all 50 states, the infection rate was just 0.14% among students and 0.25% percent among staff. Even in high-risk areas of the U.S., the student rates were under 0.5%.

• There’s been a drop in mortality rates among hospitalized coronavirus patients as doctors have developed standard treatment plans for virus patients and are better at identifying patients who are at risk for complications, according to two new studies, NPR reports.

