Virus roundup …    

• Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have taken a modest step forward, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trump’s most powerful Senate ally, is pressing the White House not to move ahead right now.

• Beginning this week, the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center will entertain audiences with a series of classic drive-in style movie presentations. Ascension Parish officials announced Tuesday that the Center will construct massive screens in some of its parking lots and guests can pull in and tune their radios to hear the movies. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

• COVID-19 is likely to become as “endemic” as the annual flu virus, according to the U.K.’s chief scientific adviser, meaning that it will only be managed not eradicated, CNBC reports.

