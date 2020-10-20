Virus roundup … 

• The coronavirus pandemic has left about 285,000 more people dead in the U.S. than would be expected in a typical year, two-thirds of them from COVID-19 itself and the rest from other causes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported today, according to The Washington Post.

• The state health department today reported 685 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 176,681 since March. There were six additional deaths, for a total of 5,572.

• Team officials say the New Orleans Saints are moving closer to a plan to return fans to the Superdome this season, WBRZ-TV reports. On Monday, a team spokesperson said staff met with Mayor LaToya Cantrell to discuss a “phased approach” to allowing fans into the stadium on game day. The team told ESPN it expects to have more information on a potential plan soon.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase three of reopening.