Virus roundup … 

• The state health department is reporting 863 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 174,638 since March. There were 20 additional deaths, raising the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 5,527. Hospitalizations in Louisiana fell to 557, and ventilator use dropped to 60.

• Pfizer Inc. laid out a timetable for reaching key milestones in the development of its COVID-19 vaccine today that could mean the shots start becoming available in the U.S. before year’s end.

• U.S. stocks advanced Friday as further clarity regarding the timeline for the development of a coronavirus vaccine and upbeat retail sales data brought buyers back to the market, Reuters reports.

• Children of all ages now account for 10% of all U.S COVID-19 cases, up from 2% in April, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported this week. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the incidence of COVID-19 in school-age children began rising in early September as many youngsters returned to their classrooms. Read the full report.

