Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana department of health today reported 823 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths.

• The global economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession is tentative and uneven and “marked by significant uncertainty” as confirmed coronavirus cases spread in many countries, international finance ministers warned today. The policy-setting panel of the 189-nation International Monetary Fund concluded a virtual meeting with a joint statement that warned of permanent damage from the worst global downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s unless countries are given further economic support.

• Organizers have canceled St. James’ annual bonfire celebration but say they will still light fires along the levee on Christmas Eve. The Board of Directors of the Festival of Bonfires said in a statement today that the celebration will not go on as planned due to COVID-19, WBRZ-TV reports. Officials say restrictions limiting crowd sizes and alcohol sales were among the key factors in canceling this year’s festivities.

