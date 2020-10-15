Virus roundup … 

• Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. today to talk about recovery efforts from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, as well as the state’s COVID-19 response. Watch it here.

• Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group is offering drive-thru flu shots on Saturdays through the rest of the month. The drive-thru flu shot clinic will offer adult flu vaccines only and will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at two locations in the Baton Rouge region—Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, 1961 Staring Lane, in Baton Rouge, and at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Ascension, 2647 S. St. Elizabeth Blvd., in Gonzales. WBRZ-TV has more information.

• Like so many products suddenly in hot demand due to the pandemic, high-quality air filters are also flying off the shelves, causing a backlog of more than a month for some customers, CNBC reports. Nearly all of the demand has come from commercial customers seeking to allay fears of indoor spread of the coronavirus. Evidence has been mounting for months that the virus can spread by air, but effective and high-quality air filtration as well as proper ventilation can reduce the risk of spread, airborne pathogen specialists say.

