Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana reported 331 new COVID-19 cases for a statewide total of 173,121, WBRZ-TV reports. There were nine additional deaths, increasing the total to 5,495. Hospitalizations rose to 582, while ventilator use dropped to 64.

• Facing public skepticism about rushed COVID-19 vaccines, U.S. health officials are planning extra scrutiny of the first people vaccinated when shots become available—an added safety layer experts call vital.

• Facebook says it will ban ads that discourage immunization, part of a broader effort to combat misinformation about health vaccinations in the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.

