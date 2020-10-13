Virus roundup … 

• The state health department reported 653 additional COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total to 172,801 statewide this year. There were also 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 5,486.

• The University of Florida has reportedly had five of its football players test positive for COVID-19 just days before the Gators are set to take on LSU, Sports Illustrated reports. Florida is still set to host the Tigers on Saturday in a game whose kickoff has changed from its previously set time of 2:30 p.m. Central time, to now 3 p.m.

• Johnson & Johnson hopes to know within days whether it can resume testing its COVID-19 vaccine, as the health-products company battles the virus on several fronts, The Wall Street Journal reports. An independent committee is investigating the unexplained illness of a study volunteer that prompted a pause in clinical trials of the company’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, J&J Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said in an interview Tuesday.

