Virus roundup … 

• The state health department reported 63 new COVID-19 cases today and 14 new deaths. A delay in lab processing held up the daily coronavirus report from the state health department by more than 90 minutes.

• The Southeastern Conference has postponed a football game for the first time this season, moving the Oct. 17 Vanderbilt at Missouri football game due to positive tests and subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt program. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

• LSU is offering free flu shots to all full-time students at several on-campus locations, according to a recent announcement.

• The new coronavirus may remain infectious for weeks on banknotes, glass and other common surfaces, according to research by Australia’s top biosecurity laboratory that highlights risks from paper currency, touchscreen devices and grab handles and rails, Bloomberg reports. Scientists at the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is “extremely robust,” surviving for 28 days on smooth surfaces such as glass found on mobile phone screens and plastic at room temperature. That compares with 17 days of survival for the flu virus.

• The coronavirus pandemic may have caused tens of thousands of more deaths in the spring and summer than previously thought, according to a new study from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. Researchers found that 75,000 more people may have died from the pandemic than what was recorded from March to July. By examining death certificates, the study found more than 150,000 deaths were officially attributed to COVID-19 during that period. But researchers determined that those 75,000 additional deaths were indirectly caused by the pandemic, bringing the total number of deaths for those four months to more than 225,000, USA Today reports.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase three of reopening.