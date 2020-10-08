Virus roundup …  

• Hospitals across south Louisiana, already handling COVID-19 cases, are now preparing for emergencies related to Hurricane Delta, WBRZ-TV reports.

• Moderna Inc. says it won’t enforce patents related to its experimental COVID-19 vaccine while the pandemic continues and is willing to license the patents to others after the pandemic. The company has at least seven U.S. patents related to its vaccine, including one for the invention of a vaccine using a gene-based technology to protect against a family of coronaviruses. The family of viruses includes the one that causes COVID-19, The Wall Street Journal reports.

• A rare, but severe complication of coronavirus in children is now showing up in older folks and has been found in 27 adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls it multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults or MIS-A.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase three of reopening.