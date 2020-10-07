Virus roundup …  

• The state health department reported 1,052 new COVID-19 cases today; however, of the new cases, 406 were from positive cases backlogged and collected prior to Sept. 16.

• A mobile phone app that verifies travelers as coronavirus-free will begin trials this month, a potential step toward speeding the resumption of long-haul flights, Bloomberg reports. The CommonPass application will be tested on United Airlines services between Newark, New Jersey, and London and on Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. trips from Hong Kong to Singapore, the World Economic Forum, which backs the plan, said Wednesday. Volunteers must take a coronavirus test at a certified lab and upload results onto their phones, with the app generating a bar code to show that they’re disease-free.

• The White House on Wednesday tried to salvage some items lost during the COVID-19 relief talks that President Donald Trump effectively shut down. His administration is pressing for $1,200 stimulus checks and a new wave of aid for airlines and other businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

