Virus roundup …  

• The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released its COVID-19 economic indicator dashboard, which showed continued economic recovery for the region. The Capital Region added 11,400 jobs in August, which is the largest monthly job growth on record by several thousand. But because of stricter dining and bar rules than neighboring states, as well as more of a reliance on industrial construction, which continues to experience delays, the Baton Rouge area’s job recovery lags some out-of-state peer metros, says Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business intelligence for BRAC. See the dashboard here.

• Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell today again warned of potentially tragic economic consequences that could result if Congress and the White House don’t provide additional support to households and businesses disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reports.

• The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has told coronavirus vaccine developers it wants at least two months of safety data from half of their trial volunteers in order to authorize emergency use, a requirement that would likely push any U.S. vaccine availability past the Nov. 3 presidential election, Reuters reports.

