Virus roundup … 

• Starting this weekend, New Orleans bars will be allowed to sell drinks to go and restaurants may operate at 75% indoor capacity instead of 50%, since a number of coronavirus indicators have stayed low.

• The United Cajun Navy, Rosebuds Inc., and Christopher Dassau are holding a drive-thru food distribution event for residents of the Sherwood Forest and Broadmoor neighborhoods from 9 a.m. to noon today. Families in need will receive a box of food in addition to assistance with voter registration. The distribution will take place in the parking lot of 11321 Florida Blvd.

• Amazon said Thursday that nearly 20,000 of its front-line U.S. workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

• A COVID-19-induced uptick in online shopping at the expense of in-person retail is forcing H&M to close 250 of its stores in 2021. According to CNN, the fast-fashion retailer has 5,000 stores worldwide, so Thursday’s announcement accounts for 5% of its total store count.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase three of reopening.