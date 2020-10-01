Virus roundup … 

• U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin remained far from agreement in several key areas on new COVID-19 relief. Congressional Democrats led by Pelosi have proposed a $2.2 trillion package. President Donald Trump’s negotiating team has suggested a $1.6 trillion response, and the White House on Thursday dismissed Democrats’ offer as not serious. Read the full story from Reuters.

• The state health department reported 608 new COVID-19 cases today and eight additional deaths. However, hospitalizations continued to fall, now at 534, and ventilator use dropped to 75.

• Entergy Louisiana says it has restored power to all accessible customers in southwest Louisiana who can safely receive it after Hurricane Laura. Customers with damage to their homes’ electrical equipment must make repairs before power can be restored.

