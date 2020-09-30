Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 452 new COVID-19 cases today and 13 additional deaths.

• Louisiana’s public health officer forecast another COVID-19 spike in the state during flu season as lawmakers on a House panel pressed him and other health experts on why crowd limits can’t be increased for high school football games. “I predict there will be another spike and it’s going to be during flu season,” Dr. Jimmy Guidry said Wednesday while testifying to the House Education Committee. “And we’re going to see as much if not more than we saw in the spring.” The News Star has the full story.

• Scientists say genes that some people have inherited from ancient ancestors may increase their likelihood of suffering severe forms of COVID-19. A study by European scientists published today by the journal Nature examined a cluster of genes that have been linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus. The specific group of genes they studied is found in about 16% of the population in Europe and half the population in South Asia, while in Africa and East Asia it is nonexistent, CBS reports.

• Walt Disney says it will lay off about 28,000 employees at its domestic theme parks, making the announcement shortly after the state of California signaled that Disneyland Resort would likely have to remain closed for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 concerns, The Wall Street Journal reports.

