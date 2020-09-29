Virus roundup … 

• The state health department reported 553 new COVID-19 cases today and 10 additional deaths.

• State Treasurer John Schroder announced today that the Main Street Recovery Program has stopped accepting new applications now that the program has used all available funding.

• Microsoft Corp. is developing an update to its Teams package of workplace collaboration tools to replace one of the less-mourned losses of pandemic living: the commute to and from work. The Teams update next year will let users schedule virtual commutes at the beginning and end of each shift. Instead of reliving 8 a.m. or 6 p.m. packed subway rides or highway traffic jams in virtual reality, users will be prompted by the platform to set goals in the morning and reflect on the day in the evening, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase three of reopening.