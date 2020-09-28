Virus roundup …  

• The state reported 236 new COVID-19 cases today and 15 additional deaths.

• Even as cases in Louisiana continue to drop, the number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is topping 25% in several states in the Midwest as cases and hospitalizations also surge in the region, according to a Reuters analysis.

• The World Health Organization announced that it and leading partners have agreed to a plan to roll out 120 million rapid-diagnostic tests for the coronavirus to help lower- and middle-income countries make up ground in a testing gap with richer countries—even if it’s not fully funded yet.

• United Airlines and its pilots have reached an agreement that both sides say will avoid about 2,850 furloughs that were set to take effect later this week and another 1,000 early next year. The Air Line Pilots Association said today that the deal will allow United to spread a reduced amount of flying across the airline’s 13,000 pilots to save jobs at least until next June.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase three of reopening.