Virus roundup …
- The Louisiana Department of Health reported 698 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths today.
- The U.S. reported about 44,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, up from about 37,000 on Wednesday and bringing the total number of people who have been infected in the country since the pandemic began to about 6.98 million, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- First it was toilet paper. Then disinfectant wipes. Beans. Coins. Computers. Now, desks are in short supply because of the coronavirus pandemic, as people get comfortable working and doing school from home. Online sales of desks and accessories such as desk chairs and lamps, were up 283% in August from the year before, according to Rakuten Intelligence, which tracks shopper behavior.
- A Chinese health official said today that the country’s annual production capacity for coronavirus vaccines will top 1 billion doses next year, following an aggressive government support program for the construction of new factories.
