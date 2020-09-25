Virus roundup … 

• Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says in a statement released Thursday that she’s optimistic that Baton Rouge will meet Gov. John Bel Edwards’ phase three criteria for bars to reopen for on-premises consumption as early as Wednesday, Sept. 30.

• The Krewe of Oshun announced Thursday it will not roll in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first major krewe to do so. “We want it to be a safe experience for all,” a spokesperson told WWL-TV. Oshun plans to return to its usual route and time in 2022.

• Nearly 160,000 people in Louisiana may have missed out on the $1,200 individual payments that Congress authorized earlier this year. The Louisiana Department of Revenue says the IRS is mailing letters to the thousands of Louisiana residents, urging them to apply for the assistance by an Oct. 15 deadline.

