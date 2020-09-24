Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 581 new COVID-19 cases today and 16 additional deaths from the virus.

• According to a spokesperson for the LSU athletic department, about 1,500 fans have paid to have their two-dimensional likeness placed in the stands for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State. That’s about three times what school officials originally expected to sell, according to WBRZ-TV.

• Patrons can now drink inside Lafayette bars as the parish’s COVID-19 positivity rate fell below the state’s threshold for banning on-premises consumption. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Wednesday the parish is embracing Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order that allows bars to resume serving alcohol on site in parishes where less than 5% of COVID-19 tests come back positive for two consecutive weeks, The Daily Advertiser reports.

• The New Orleans Saints will allow 750 family members of players, coaches and staff at the Green Bay Packers game on Sunday night, WAFB-TV reports. The team said this is a “strict test” on health and safety protocols that the Saints have been working on with Mercedes-Benz Superdome managers, and state and local health officials.

• Walmart is gearing up for a very different-looking Black Friday blowout this holiday season. The retail giant says key parts of its Black Friday plan include earlier holiday shopping deals, a greater emphasis on online sales, thousands of new hires and more in-store safety guidelines, according to ABC News.

