Virus roundup …  

• Johnson & Johnson launched a 60,000-person clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine on three continents, becoming the fourth experimental shot to enter final-stage testing in the U.S.

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging Americans to avoid higher-risk Halloween activities like trick-or-treating or indoor costume parties in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

• Recent research suggests some people who recovered from COVID-19 might have lingering heart inflammation and injury, even if their cases weren’t severe, according to the Wall Street Journal.

