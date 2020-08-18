Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana’s new COVID-19 cases continued to subside today with 640 reported, the second consecutive single-day total below 1,000, which has happened just three times since June 30. The state reported 22 fewer hospitalizations for a total of 1,226, but three more patients needed ventilators for a total of 187, The News Star reports.

•The Southeastern Conference released guidelines for its 14 member schools to establish expectations to manage the health and safety of fans in preparation for the upcoming season. Fans will be required to wear masks inside the Tiger Stadium.

• A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System says the staff of Wildwood Elementary School is teleworking from home as of today after school system officials learned an individual at the school tested positive for COVID-19 late Monday, WAFB-TV reports.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.