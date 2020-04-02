Virus roundup …  

• The U.S. Treasury announced in a reversal Wednesday that Social Security beneficiaries who typically do not file a tax return will automatically receive the $1,200 payment.

• More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.

• A growing number of parish leaders in Louisiana are issuing curfews amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While East Baton Rouge does not have a curfew, parishes with curfews in place are listed alphabetically here.

• Stocks jumped and the price of oil rocketed higher this morning after President Donald Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production of oil, dialing down a price war that had helped send the price of crude plunging. Read the full story.

