Virus roundup …  

• The governor’s office today reported 1,735 new COVID-19 cases and 69 new deaths from the virus. See the breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health.

• One of the nation’s largest teachers unions, the American Federation of Teachers, told its 1.7 million members they have permission to go on “safety strikes” if schools reopening plans during the coronavirus pandemic will jeopardize the health of teachers or students. The AFT, which has a Baton Rouge chapter, wants to see schools only reopen classrooms for in-person teaching in areas with low numbers of positive cases, Route Fifty reports.

• Payments of $250 start going out this week to Louisiana’s front-line workers who remained at grocery store checkouts, in health care facilities and on bus routes in the first months of the coronavirus outbreak, WBRZ-TV reports.

• The Department of Children and Family Services today announced that Louisiana recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits who are not already receiving the maximum amount will receive added benefits as part of federal COVID-19 relief for the sixth month in a row.

