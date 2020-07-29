Virus roundup … 

• U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus were approaching 150,000 today, the highest level in the world and rising by 10,000 in 11 days, according to a Reuters tally. This is the fastest increase in fatalities since the U.S. went from 100,000 cases to 110,000 cases in 11 days in early June, according to the tally.

• In a weekly report compiled by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, 51 parishes are being classified in a so-called Red Zone, suggesting further restrictions to help control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, WAFB-TV reports.

• The United Cajun Navy is partnering with the East Baton Rouge Council On Aging to distribute 5,000 boxes of produce/vegetables and 5,000 gallons of milk and face masks on Friday. The food distribution event will take place at BREC’s Olympia Stadium, 7211 Perkins Road.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.