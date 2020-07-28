Virus roundup … 

• East Baton Rouge is now second in the number of coronavirus infections in Louisiana, overtaking Orleans Parish. State data released today shows EBR has now reported 10,155 total cases since March. Orleans, one of Louisiana’s first COVID-19 hot spots, is reporting 10,071. Both still lag Jefferson Parish, which currently has more than 13,000 cases on record, WBRZ-TV reports.

• Doctors from Ochsner Medical Center now say about 20% of COVID-19 patients end up in the hospital with serious complications from the virus, WAFB-TV reports, but some patients can have lasting lung problems after they’ve recovered.

• Americans are smoking more during the coronavirus pandemic because they are spending less on travel and entertainment and have more opportunities to light up, The Wall Street Journal reports. They are also switching back to traditional cigarettes from vaping devices in the wake of federal restrictions on e-cigarette flavors. Executives at Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. pointed to the trends today and said they have been significant enough to slow the yearslong decline in U.S. cigarette sales.

• Global air travel is recovering more slowly than expected and it will take until 2024 to return to pre-pandemic levels, the trade association for the airline industry said today. The International Air Transport Association pushed back its prediction by one year due to the slow containment of the outbreak in the U.S. and in developing countries.

