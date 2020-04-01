Virus roundup … 

• On Tuesday Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation that eases medical licensure laws to make it easier for health care professionals from out of state to come to Louisiana to help treat COVID-19 patients.

• U.S. shale driller Whiting Petroleum Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection this morning, becoming the first sizable fracking company to succumb to the crash in oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports.

• Short-term needs and shortages have brought “dramatic changes” to the trucking industry. Companies are scrambling to make sure they have the capacity and tools, The New York Times reports.

• The city of Biloxi, Mississippi, is setting a curfew prohibiting anyone from being out in public from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Biloxi’s mayor specifically pointed out the city’s proximity to New Orleans as the reason for authorizing the curfew.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering pickup or delivery.