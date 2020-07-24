Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,142 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths today.

• Our Lady of the Lake Hospital is requesting federal help to open additional ICU beds. There’s no word yet on whether the request will be granted. The hospital has asked for 20 nurses, 10 respiratory therapists, and 10 certified nurse assistants. This would allow the hospital to open an additional 10 to 15 ICU bed, WAFB-TV reports.

• As COVID-19 cases in our area continue to increase, Baton Rouge General is further restricting visitation throughout its hospitals and clinics. Beginning Saturday, non-COVID-19 patients in hospitals and clinics will be allowed one visitor or guest.

• For the second time since the start of the pandemic, medics with the U.S. military will be in the capital area to help respond to a surging number of coronavirus hospitalizations. A spokesperson for Baton Rouge General says that medically trained military personnel are heading to BRG’s Mid City location to help deal with the area’s spike in hospitalized coronavirus patients. They are expected to arrive over the weekend, WBRZ-TV reports.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening