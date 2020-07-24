Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an order Thursday extending the statewide mask mandate, bar closures and phase two of reopening through Aug. 7, but resisted moving the state back to a more restrictive phase one. Edwards’ new order, which he signaled earlier this week, comes as Louisiana moved to No. 1 for the most per capita COVID-19 cases and became the 12th state to surpass 100,000 total cases, The News Star reports.

• It has been three weeks now since East Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome issued an executive order that people wear face masks while out in public, and since then, the mayor’s office says there has been a notable decrease in the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Baton Rouge. The mayor’s office says in the two weeks leading up to the mask mandate, the parish had a positive test rate of 13%. Over the past four days, the positivity rate has dropped to 9%, according to WAFB-TV.

• Researchers at Pennington Biomedical Research Center are studying how and why COVID-19 is more dangerous for some people than others. They found that in people with obesity, elevated levels of a hormone called leptin, which regulates immune cells and metabolism, can hamper how well their body fights off infection. See the full news release.

