Virus roundup … 

• Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy has announced that parents who are fearful of sending their children to in-person classes amid the coronavirus health crisis have the option of enrolling their children in a completely virtual instruction plan, WBRZ-TV reports.

• As many as 28 million people could be evicted in coming months, Reuters reports. A patchwork of state and federal eviction bans were enacted to keep people in their homes at the start of the coronavirus crisis, but protections are vanishing. Moratoriums have already expired in 29 states and are about to lapse in others.

• Some health authorities in the U.S. have started narrowing their recommendations for who should get a coronavirus test due to short supplies of testing materials and delays getting results, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.