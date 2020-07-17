Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana reported 2,179 new COVID-19 cases today for a total of 88,590. The state is also reporting 24 more deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,399. Hospitalizations were up by 12, to 1,413, and the number of patients on ventilators dropped by one, to 161. Read the full report from WBRZ-TV.

• A document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force but not publicized suggests more than a dozen states, including Louisiana, should revert to more stringent protective measures, limiting social gatherings to 10 people or fewer, closing bars and gyms and asking residents to wear masks at all times. The document, dated July 14 and obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, says 18 states are in the “red zone” for COVID-19 cases, meaning they had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week. Eleven states are in the “red zone” for test positivity, meaning more than 10 percent of diagnostic test results came back positive, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

• Former Federal Reserve Chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen urged Congress today to do more to help the economy deal with the pandemic, such as extending increased unemployment benefits and providing assistance to hard-hit states and local governments, something many Republicans oppose. The two former Fed leaders, making their first appearances before a congressional panel since leaving the central bank, praised the efforts already made by the Fed and Congress but said both should be ready to do more given the severity of the shock the economy has endured. Read the full story.

