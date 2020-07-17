Virus roundup … 

• Since July 6, at least 20,577 people have been tested at one of the five federally funded surge testing sites in the Capital Region, Gov. John Bel Edwards said during his COVID-19 briefing Thursday. That total is a far cry from the 5,000 daily testing goal. With plenty of the allotted tests remaining, the sites, originally expected to close Saturday, will remain open, WBRZ-TV reports.

• Following extensive public engagement and feedback, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System today released a 2020-2021 reopening blueprint that details three learning models students and families may encounter throughout the school year, WAFB-TV reports.

• Construction of U.S. homes jumped 17.3% in June as some states reopened, but the pace still lags last year’s after this spring’s massive slowdown in building activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.

• Federal health officials are extending the U.S. ban on cruise ships through the end of September as coronavirus infections rise in most U.S. states, including Florida.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.