Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana Department of Health today reported 2,284 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths.

• Four more New Orleans-area companies have filed WARN notices with the Louisiana Workforce Commission regarding layoffs. Delaware North Companies, of Kenner, laid off 270 employees effective in March; United Airlines, in Kenner, will lay off 70 employees in October; Sodexo at University of New Orleans will lay off 63 employees at the end of August; and Boomtown New Orleans, in Harvey, will lay off 28 employees in September.

• The Louisiana Department of Education today announced it would award nearly $11 million in federal funding to child care providers in a third round of grants to offset the financial impacts of the pandemic. The funding is intended to support early-learning sites that safely remained open or reopened during this unprecedented time.

• Capital Area United Way’s Women United, an affinity group of Capital Area United Way, has partnered with The Life of a Single Mom to distribute fresh produce boxes and resources to single mothers throughout the Capital Region.

