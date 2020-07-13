Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana High School Athletic Association voted today not to allow high school football games to be played until the state enters phase four of its K-12 reopening, according to WAFB-TV.

• The state reported 1,705 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths today. Sixty-five more hospitalizations were reported with another eight patients on ventilators.

• Vice President Mike Pence will visit Baton Rouge Tuesday to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards and his team, according to a news release from the White House. Pence is also scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion at LSU’s Tiger Stadium with Edwards and higher education leaders focusing on fall reopening plans and university sports programs. WAFB-TV has the full story.

• Senate Republicans and the Trump administration are working on a proposal for a new round of pandemic relief. Negotiations with Democrats, who’ve already proposed an expansive $3.5 trillion plan, won’t begin until a GOP bill is complete. The Senate returns from a recess next week and Congress will then work to bridge the wide gap between the two parties on how much to spend and where to spend it, Bloomberg reports.

• The number of coronavirus infections around the world hit 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, climbing by a million in just five days. The pandemic has now killed more than half a million people in six-and-a-half months and World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there would be no return to the “old normal” for the foreseeable future, especially if preventive measures were neglected.

