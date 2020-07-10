Virus roundup … 

• State Treasurer John Schroder today encouraged Louisiana business owners to visit the Main Street Recovery Program’s new website: www.louisianamainstreet.com, to find out if they may be eligible for up to $15,000 in grant money. The application process will begin July 28. Read a Daily Report story about the program here.

• Louisiana reported a sharp spike of 2,642 coronavirus cases today, the largest single-day total that didn’t include a backlog of cases since the pandemic began in the state. Today’s total was second only to the April 2 report of 2,726 cases, the previous height of the infection in the state, but that number included a backlog of past cases. The News Star has the full story.

• The number of Louisiana residents making new claims for unemployment benefits increased by almost 10,000 last week, the federal government reported Thursday. The U.S. Department of Labor says 31,907 advance claims were made in the state during the week ending July 4, compared to 21,976 the prior week, according to The Center Square.

• Arizona, Florida, South Carolina and Louisiana now have 25 or more new positive COVID-19 cases every day per 100,000 people. According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, any community with such a high infection rate should be under stay-at-home orders, Forbes reports. Read the full story.

• A Tulane study, which shows coronavirus particles can remain airborne for up to 16 hours, has now been peer reviewed and is helping to fuel a worldwide discussion on how the virus is spread, WAFB-TV reports.

