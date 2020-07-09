Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,843 new COVID-19 cases today and 16 new deaths. WAFB-TV has the full report.

• Despite Louisiana’s surging coronavirus outbreak, Gov. John Bel Edwards and a majority of state House members oppose a state senator’s call for the cancellation of public school athletics this fall. Edwards says Senate Education Chairman Cleo Fields’ push to suspend K-12 athletic events as a safety precaution was well-meaning but says it’s “just a little too early” to make such a sweeping determination.

• Five companies developing coronavirus vaccines will testify before a subcommittee of the U.S. House Of Representatives later this month, sharing information about their research and development efforts, Reuters reports.

