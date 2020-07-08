Virus roundup …

Louisiana coronavirus cases topped 70,000 Wednesday, but hospitalizations dropped for the first time since June 27 for a rare bright spot in the state’s summer surge of the infection, The News Star reports.

United Airlines is warning 36,000 employees—nearly half its U.S. staff—they could be furloughed in October, the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus pandemic is hurting the airline industry.

Technology startups have been laying off tens of thousands of workers to cope with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, potentially blunting a key innovation pipeline for the enterprise information-technology market, according to The Wall Street Journal.

• Frederick Weil, an LSU sociology professor, has received a $106,668 grant from the National Science Foundation to study how Louisiana communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

