Virus roundup …

• Louisiana coronavirus cases topped 70,000 Wednesday, but hospitalizations dropped for the first time since June 27 for a rare bright spot in the state’s summer surge of the infection, The News Star reports.

• United Airlines is warning 36,000 employees—nearly half its U.S. staff—they could be furloughed in October, the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus pandemic is hurting the airline industry.

• Technology startups have been laying off tens of thousands of workers to cope with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, potentially blunting a key innovation pipeline for the enterprise information-technology market, according to The Wall Street Journal.

• Frederick Weil, an LSU sociology professor, has received a $106,668 grant from the National Science Foundation to study how Louisiana communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

