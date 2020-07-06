Virus roundup …  

• There were 1,161 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Louisiana today, according to WBRZ-TV. Eight more people have died, bringing total deaths to 3,188. Hospitalizations increased by 38 and 4 more patients were on ventilators.

• Nationwide, hospitals have identified 5,142 coronavirus infections apparently acquired inside hospitals from May 14 to June 21, according to figures provided to The Wall Street Journal by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The figure could be higher; the reporting is voluntary. Those are just cases in patients. The CDC hasn’t publicly reported in-house infection of the staffs of hospitals.

• Since mid-March, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has granted more than $4 million to 95 nonprofits across the state working to meet the needs of communities in response to COVID-19, the organization announced.

• Organizers of the National Fried Chicken Festival, presented by Raising Cane’s, have decided to cancel the September festival in New Orleans.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.