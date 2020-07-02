Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana on Wednesday recorded its largest daily coronavirus case spike since April. Nearly 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed and hospitalizations continued to climb. The state is regularly logging around 1,000 new positive cases each day, numbers that are starting to look like early April before the impacts of a statewide stay-at-home order drove down new infections.

• Thousands of people have died from heart disease across the U.S. after not seeking care because of COVID-19 fears, The Washington Post reports.

• McDonald’s Corp. is pausing the reopening of dine-in service in the U.S. as coronavirus cases continue to spread across states. The burger giant said Wednesday that it would wait three weeks before any new U.S. restaurants add dine-in service to its drive-thru, takeout and delivery operations, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.