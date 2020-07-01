Virus roundup …   

• U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves total employment far below its pre-pandemic levels. The payroll company ADP said this morning that small businesses reported the biggest increase, adding 937,000 jobs. Among industries, construction firms, restaurants and hotels, and retailers posted large gains in hiring.

• When asked if the recent surge in coronavirus cases would result in requiring state residents to wear masks in public spaces, Gov. John Bel Edwards reiterated that not enough residents are wearing masks but added that he feels a mandate would fail to improve the situation, WBRZ-TV reports.

• The Louisiana Army National Guard’s State Aviation Command is planning a flyover of Slidell, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe area hospitals to honor first responders and health care professionals who have been working the front lines of the COVID-19 response, WAFB-TV reports.

