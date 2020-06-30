Virus roundup …  

• Three New Orleans Pelicans players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin. The players were tested last week and have been quarantined since then. Griffin did not release the names of the players, WAFB-TV reports. The NBA is set to tip-off its retooled season July 30 with the Pelicans taking on the Utah Jazz.

• The reopening date for AMC Theatres has been pushed back as COVID-19 cases soar across the U.S., CNN reports. The movie chain was originally supposed to reopen July 15, but Hollywood’s upcoming releases, Disney’s Mulan and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, were pushed back to mid-August.

• Travelers from Louisiana are among those who must isolate themselves for two weeks upon entering New York state. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a list of states Tuesday whose residents will have to abide by the waiting period if they wish to visit. Louisiana is one of 16 states listed in Cuomo’s announcement, according to WBRZ-TV.

