Virus roundup… 

• In the first public meeting of the White House Task Force on COVID-19 since late April, several administration officials said the rising number of cases in states like Florida, Texas and Arizona suggests that younger adults are not following public health guidance for containing the COVID-19 outbreak. Numbers suggest that everyone who catches the virus infects at least one other person, says Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Read the full story.

• Louisiana reported the fourth-highest single-day coronavirus case increase Friday since the pandemic began as the state’s summer surge of the infection continued to escalate. Hospitalizations, a key metric in the trajectory of the virus, rose by 47 to 700, the biggest rise in weeks. The state reported 1,354 new cases today bringing the total to 54,769. During the past four days the state has reported 4,530 new cases, The News Star reports.

• American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity starting next Wednesday. The move contrasts sharply with rivals including Delta that limit bookings to create space between passengers.

