Virus roundup …  

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 882 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total of known cases to 52,477 statewide. The current number of deaths statewide rose to 3,039 Wednesday, an increase of 18 from Tuesday, WBRZ-TV reports. The daily number of patients hospitalized decreased to 631, the first time in five days the number had not increased.

• A task force of New Orleans health and safety officials will help the city crack down on large gatherings and businesses that don’t comply with social distancing orders as Louisiana deals with a surge of new COVID-19 cases. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the task force—which will include staff from code enforcement and the state fire marshal’s office as well as others—during a news conference today.

• Several venues in Baton Rouge announced temporary closures Friday, June 19. The closures come as state health officials link potential COVID-19 outbreaks among patrons and employees in those venues, primarily in Tigerland near LSU’s campus. The temporary closures include Christina’s Restaurant, Mid City Beer Garden, The Chimes, and JL’s Place. WAFB-TV has the full list.

