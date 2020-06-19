Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana has reported more than 700 new coronavirus cases per day for three straight days, bringing the statewide total of known cases to 48,515, WBRZ-TV reports. After skipping Thursday’s daily update to review statewide data, the Louisiana Department of Health released data for both Thursday and Friday, with 760 and 787 new cases being reported each day respectively. However, the department says the total number of cases was actually down compared to Wednesday due to officials weeding out 1,666 duplicates and tests of out-of-state residents.

• BREC today announced that pools and splash pads will be open to the public starting next week. Splash Pads will be open on Monday and the City-Brooks and Anna T. Jordan community pools will be open at 50% capacityTuesday. BREC has more information.

• Researchers at Woman’s Hospital have organized a survey designed to evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on health care workers. The study, which is protected by HIPAA, is confidential. Health care workers interested in participating can access the survey online at woman.org/covidresearch or email research@womans.org.

• Louisiana has toughened its coronavirus testing requirements for nursing homes, with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration telling the facilities they must regularly test residents and workers for COVID-19 or face financial penalties from the state. The bolstering of protections for the state’s most vulnerable to the virus outbreak comes after some Louisiana nursing homes didn’t follow earlier voluntary testing standards recommended by the state Department of Health. Several facilities refused to provide any information about their testing plans or if they had them—to the agency.

• Arizona and Florida reported record spikes in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday as states continue their phased reopenings and ramped-up testing, CNBC reports.

