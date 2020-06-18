Virus roundup …  

• Louisiana’s health department didn’t provide the daily update on the state’s coronavirus data today, saying it was “reviewing all data” on the outbreak. No further information was immediately provided from the Department of Health about the interruption in releasing daily information about deaths from COVID-19 and the number of people who have tested positive for the disease. The disruption comes as case numbers have shown spikes as Louisiana reopens more businesses and loosens its restrictions on activities.

• With the U.S. bracing for a possible second wave of the novel coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is casting doubt on the National Football League playing this year, Reuters reports.

• Rescue Alliance is holding a drive-thru pet food drive at 11 a.m. Saturday at Agape Baptist Church, 25353 South Walker Road, to help families needing help taking care of their pets.

• The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit against a Louisiana-based company and its founder to halt a scheme that allegedly sent people ads in the mail that looked like important COVID-19 stimulus check information, WAFB-TV reports.

• Early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary begins Saturday, June 20. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is encouraging all eligible Louisianans to consider voting early. Early voting continues through Saturday, July 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, June 21, and Sunday, June 28.

